After a terriblea loss to Kings, Clippers catch a break in schedule

16 hrs ago

After blowing an 18-point lead in the last five minutes in a 98-97 loss to the lottery-bound Sacramento Kings on Sunday, the Clippers do not play again until Wednesday against Washington. The Clippers have consecutive days off for the first time in a month.

