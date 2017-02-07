Wade scores 31, Bulls blow big lead but hold off Kings
The playoff race in District 24-6A appears like it will go down to the wire, so two of the teams that are battling for the fourth and final playoff spot highlight Tuesday's slate of games. The La Marque Cougars rode a high-flying Jauron Freeman and scored 26 points in the second quarter to rout their neighboring rivals, the Hitchcock Bulldogs, by the final score of 66-51, Monday at Hitchcock High School to remain undefeated in District 24-3A.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Feb 4
|RadarPhartss
|33
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan 25
|Phart Four
|5
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC