Vlade Divac says Kings will be better...

Vlade Divac says Kings will be better off in two years: 'If I'm wrong, I'll step down'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Nobody around the NBA has taken more criticism lately than Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac, who traded franchise center DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans a week ago for pennies on the dollar. To Divac's credit, though, he's trying to explain himself to an angry fanbase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 19 min LinkPhartsz 228
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Feb 14 ThenPharts 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC