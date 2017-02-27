Vlade Divac says Kings will be better off in two years: 'If I'm wrong, I'll step down'
Nobody around the NBA has taken more criticism lately than Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac, who traded franchise center DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans a week ago for pennies on the dollar. To Divac's credit, though, he's trying to explain himself to an angry fanbase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|19 min
|LinkPhartsz
|228
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Feb 14
|ThenPharts
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC