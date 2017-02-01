Thomas has another big 4th quarter, Celtics beat Raptors

Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson dunks over Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl, left, after driving past forward DeMarre Carroll, right, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. less Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson dunks over Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl, left, after driving past forward DeMarre Carroll, right, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, ... more Toronto Raptors center Jared Sullinger is trailed by Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas and forward Jae Crowder during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.