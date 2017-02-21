The Lakers not trading for DeMarcus Cousins reportedly led to Mitch Kupchak and Jim Buss being fired
The Kings' choice to go with the Pelicans' offer may have cost the Lakers' front office their jobs, according to Sam Amick of USA Today. Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak were fired on Tuesday morning , and Amick reported that "going after DeMarcus Cousins was Jim & Mitch's last-ditch attempt to save their jobs," as well as that "Jim really wanted him, Mitch handled talks."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|11 hr
|AgreedPhartsx
|124
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Feb 14
|ThenPharts
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan 25
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC