The Lakers not trading for DeMarcus Cousins reportedly led to Mitch Kupchak and Jim Buss being fired

The Kings' choice to go with the Pelicans' offer may have cost the Lakers' front office their jobs, according to Sam Amick of USA Today. Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak were fired on Tuesday morning , and Amick reported that "going after DeMarcus Cousins was Jim & Mitch's last-ditch attempt to save their jobs," as well as that "Jim really wanted him, Mitch handled talks."

