The Lakers not trading for DeMarcus C...

The Lakers not trading for DeMarcus Cousins reportedly led to Mitch Kupchak and Jim Buss being fired

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

The Kings' choice to go with the Pelicans' offer may have cost the Lakers' front office their jobs, according to Sam Amick of USA Today. Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak were fired on Tuesday morning , and Amick reported that "going after DeMarcus Cousins was Jim & Mitch's last-ditch attempt to save their jobs," as well as that "Jim really wanted him, Mitch handled talks."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 11 hr AgreedPhartsx 124
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Feb 14 ThenPharts 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Jan 25 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,663 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC