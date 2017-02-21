The impact of the DeMarcus Cousins trade is getting worse for...
The Sacramento Kings stunned the NBA world by trading DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans in what most have viewed as a terrible trade, and now it is starting to sound like the deal is even worse than that for the future of the franchise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Tue
|AgreedPhartsx
|124
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Feb 14
|ThenPharts
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan 25
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC