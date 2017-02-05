Stephen Curry missed potential game-winning layup in overtime
DeMarcus Cousins was flat-out balling, scoring 32. The Warriors as a team were not sharp, shooting 41.4 percent for the game as a team, and Steve Kerr was so disgusted he got tossed . But the Warriors still had a chance to win in overtime - down one with just seconds left Stephen Curry got free for a lay-up, then missed it.
