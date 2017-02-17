Sources: Kings discussing Cousins trade
After promising DeMarcus Cousins privately and publicly that he wouldn't be moved prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the Sacramento Kings were engaging in discussions on unloading the All-Star center, league sources told The Vertical. Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive and general manager Vlade Divac have had discussions over the past several days with Pelicans management at All-Star weekend in New Orleans, league sources said.
