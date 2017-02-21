Sources: Deron Williams to sign with ...

Sources: Deron Williams to sign with Cavs

Three-time All-Star Deron Williams plans to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, league sources told The Vertical. Williams reached a buyout agreement with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday and cleared waivers Saturday.

