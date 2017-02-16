Sixers vs. Celtics Preview: Saric com...

Sixers vs. Celtics Preview: Saric comes in red hot, Okafor trade talk stalls

Here comes Dario Saric, the likely Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for February! As long as a Sixer is taking home this trophy every month, this season continues to be a success. Saric is playing the best ball of his short pro career at the moment, averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals on 53.4/45.5/90.0 shooting splits over his last four games, all the while coming off the bench as a reserve.

