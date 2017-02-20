Sacramento Kings' Omri Casspi traded to New Orleans
Omri Casspi, the first Israeli to play in the National Basketball Association, is due to be traded from the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans. The trade is part of a five-player trade which will see All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins heading with Casspi to New Orleans, CSN California reported on Feb. 19. Sacramento will receive Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, a 2017 first-round pick and a 2017 second-round pick, according to the report.
