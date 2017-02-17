Kyle, DeMar and the East all-stars lo...

Kyle, DeMar and the East all-stars lose a laid back shootout to the West

14 hrs ago

After the start of a much needed break for Kyle Lowry and DeMar Derozan, it was all fun and smiles for the duo at the 66th annual NBA all star game in New Orleans, Louisiana. Lowry and DeRozan joined forces for the Eastern Conference all-star squad for the second time in their careers , and unfortunately, they experienced another loss for the Eastern Conference squad who have now dropped 3 straight all-star games to the Western Conference.

Chicago, IL

