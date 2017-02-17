PSL 2017: Karachi fall 7 runs short of Lahore's 180

The West Indies opener was dismissed for two runs in Karachi's first match against last season's runners-up Peshawar Zalmi, after which they suffered another seven-wicket loss to Quetta Gladiators on Saturday, in which he scored 10 off 14 balls. This news story is related to Latest/186987-Rain-delays-toss-in-Karachi-Kings-Islamabad-United-match/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.