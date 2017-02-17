PSL 2017: Karachi fall 7 runs short of Lahore's 180
The West Indies opener was dismissed for two runs in Karachi's first match against last season's runners-up Peshawar Zalmi, after which they suffered another seven-wicket loss to Quetta Gladiators on Saturday, in which he scored 10 off 14 balls. This news story is related to Latest/186987-Rain-delays-toss-in-Karachi-Kings-Islamabad-United-match/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Fri
|CatchingPhartz
|99
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Feb 14
|ThenPharts
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan 25
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC