Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics: TV channel, game preview, how to watch live stream

Online : Watch a live stream on NBA League Pass About the Blazers: Portland, which hosts the Atlanta Hawks Monday and plays at the Utah Jazz next Wednesday, is playing its third-to-last game before the All-Star break. ... The Blazers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 114-113 Tuesday night in Dallas thanks to CJ McCollum's game-winning floater with 0.3 seconds left.

