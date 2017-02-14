Opinion: What Should The Sacramento Kings Do With Ben McLemore?
Ben McLemore is finally starting to look like a legit shooting guard with the Sacramento Kings. But is it enough to convince Vlade Divac to keep Flight 23 on board? For the last couple of games, Ben McLemore has been excellent, and it has given Kings fans a taste of what the four-year pro could be for their beloved team going forward.
