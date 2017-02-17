NBPA officers express concern over Oa...

NBPA officers express concern over Oakley-Knicks conflict

20 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

Officers with the National Basketball Players Association said Friday that the problems between Charles Oakley and Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan could impact decisions future free agents make about playing for the New York Knicks. Oakley was removed from MSG earlier this month, pulled away by security guards, handcuffed, arrested and eventually banned from entering the arena .

