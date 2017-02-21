NBA TV Matinee Betting Odds, Picks: Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings
Kemba is trying to right the ship in Charlotte, where the Hornets have dropped nine of its past 10 SU. The Charlotte Hornets have been mired in struggles as winners of just one of its past 10 games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maddux Sports Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|2 hr
|AtlantaPharts
|160
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Feb 14
|ThenPharts
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC