NBA trade rumors: Magic reportedly turned down chance to get DeMarcus Cousins
The Orlando Magic earlier this season turned down an offer from the Sacramento Kings to acquire DeMarcus Cousins in exchange for Nikola Vucevic and either Evan Fournier or draft picks, according to Bleacher Report . Magic general manager Rob Hennigan "apparently was concerned about both his ability to re-sign Cousins this summer and building the franchise around yet another high maintenance big man," the report said.
