NBA trade rumors: Magic reportedly tu...

NBA trade rumors: Magic reportedly turned down chance to get DeMarcus Cousins

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The Orlando Magic earlier this season turned down an offer from the Sacramento Kings to acquire DeMarcus Cousins in exchange for Nikola Vucevic and either Evan Fournier or draft picks, according to Bleacher Report . Magic general manager Rob Hennigan "apparently was concerned about both his ability to re-sign Cousins this summer and building the franchise around yet another high maintenance big man," the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 1 hr RollingPhartce 107
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Feb 14 ThenPharts 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Jan 25 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,198 • Total comments across all topics: 279,005,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC