NBA trade rumors: Kings could deal DeMarcus Cousins to Suns

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported Tuesday the Kings could ship off three-time all-star center DeMarcous Cousins to the Suns in exchange for former first-round pick center Alex Len, small forward T.J. Warren, a first-round pick and possibly more. Despite the Kings' 19-29 record, 10th in the Western Conference, the 6-11, 270 pounder is enjoying the finest season of his seven-year career.

