NBA trade rumors: DeMarcus Cousins is...

NBA trade rumors: DeMarcus Cousins isn't going anywhere, Kings' GM says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

To any NBA teams looking to trade for a former Kentucky center now residing in Sacramento, well, Willie Cauley-Stein might still be available. Kings general manager Vlade Divac shut down trade rumors surrounding DeMarcus Cousins in no uncertain terms Monday, delivering a strong statement to ESPN's Marc Stein : "We're not trading DeMarcus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 1 hr Them phartss 37
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Jan 25 Phart Four 5
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Apr '16 don anderson 82
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,650,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC