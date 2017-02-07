NBA trade rumors: DeMarcus Cousins isn't going anywhere, Kings' GM says
To any NBA teams looking to trade for a former Kentucky center now residing in Sacramento, well, Willie Cauley-Stein might still be available. Kings general manager Vlade Divac shut down trade rumors surrounding DeMarcus Cousins in no uncertain terms Monday, delivering a strong statement to ESPN's Marc Stein : "We're not trading DeMarcus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|1 hr
|Them phartss
|37
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan 25
|Phart Four
|5
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC