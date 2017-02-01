NBA star Matt Barnes surrenders to co...

NBA star Matt Barnes surrenders to cops for Chelsea club assault

13 hrs ago

NBA star Matt Barnes surrendered to police Wednesday and was charged for roughing up a couple in a chic Manhattan nightclub, officials said. The 36-year-old, 6-foot-7 Sacramento Kings shooting guard turned himself in with his attorney in tow at the 10th Precinct in Chelsea at about noon, officials said.

