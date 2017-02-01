NBA star Matt Barnes surrenders to cops for Chelsea club assault
NBA star Matt Barnes surrendered to police Wednesday and was charged for roughing up a couple in a chic Manhattan nightclub, officials said. The 36-year-old, 6-foot-7 Sacramento Kings shooting guard turned himself in with his attorney in tow at the 10th Precinct in Chelsea at about noon, officials said.
