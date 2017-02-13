NBA scores: Raptors fall apart late in 102-101 loss to Pistons
Tobias Harris had 24 points off the bench, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 21, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 13.2 seconds left, and Detroit overcame a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Toronto 102-101. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points for Toronto and Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and nine rebounds, but it wasn't enough to keep the Raptors from losing for the 10th time in their last 14 games.
