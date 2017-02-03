NBA: Matt Barnes charged with misdeme...

NBA: Matt Barnes charged with misdemeanor

Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes turned himself in to New York police and was charged with misdemeanor assault in a December night club incident before being released. Barnes, 36, was issued a desk appearance ticket before being released, according to the New York Post.

