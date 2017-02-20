NBA Capsules

Russell Westbrook scored 19 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Memphis Grizzlies 114-102 on Friday night. Westbrook also had 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

