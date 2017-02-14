Morning Conversation: Ben McLemore is playing the best basketball of his career

When the Sacramento Kings drafted Ben McLemore in 2013, I was mostly fine with the selection by default. It was a weak draft, and McLemore had been projected to go inside the top-5 for most of the season, so when he dropped the Kings at #7, I had an overwhelming feeling of sure, why not? To this point in McLemore's 3.5 year NBA career, he just hasn't been very good.

