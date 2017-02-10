Land the Picks, Bryan: Sacramento refuses to concede
It's time to grasp reality and acknowledge that the Sacramento Kings aren't pushovers or destined for losses when their logo appears on teams' schedules. They're consistently unpredictable, sure, but Rudy Gay's injury hasn't torpedoed the royal purple upstarts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|5 hr
|ShovelledPharts
|51
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan 25
|Phart Four
|5
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC