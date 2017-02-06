Kings vs Bulls Preview: Mess with the Bulls, Avoid the Horns & Get the Win
After an all around team effort led to the Kings kicking down the door of victory against the Golden State Warriors , the Kings now have a follow up act against a Bulls team that just recently stole a victory from the Kings in Chicago. Remember the phantom foul call on Dwayne Wade's missed dunk, followed by DeMarcus getting his pocket picked to close the game? While it will be near impossible to follow up a game that featured the Kings beating an All Star team, there's plenty of motivation on Sacramento's side to provide fireworks Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Feb 4
|RadarPhartss
|33
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan 25
|Phart Four
|5
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC