Kings vs Bulls Preview: Mess with the Bulls, Avoid the Horns & Get the Win

After an all around team effort led to the Kings kicking down the door of victory against the Golden State Warriors , the Kings now have a follow up act against a Bulls team that just recently stole a victory from the Kings in Chicago. Remember the phantom foul call on Dwayne Wade's missed dunk, followed by DeMarcus getting his pocket picked to close the game? While it will be near impossible to follow up a game that featured the Kings beating an All Star team, there's plenty of motivation on Sacramento's side to provide fireworks Monday night.

