King in the Fourth slays King in the North, Cs beat Raps 109-104
In a battle for the second throne of Easteros, the King in the North was slayed by the King in the Fourth. Isaiah Thomas has been busy ruling the shamrock kingdom, collecting heads of his greatest enemies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|42 min
|FinishPhartz
|20
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan 25
|Phart Four
|5
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC