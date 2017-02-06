Kevin Durant, Draymond Green get into...

Kevin Durant, Draymond Green get into heated exchange during loss to Kings

Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Kevin Durant got in a bit of an argument on Saturday night. During the Warriors' loss to the Sacramento Kings in OT, 109-106, the pair could be seen emphatically gesticulating during some kind of disagreement.

