Kenya accepts scrapping of order to disband Olympic committee

19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Kenya has accepted a court decision overruling last year's order to disband the National Olympic Committee of Kenya , after accusations it had poorly handled arrangements for the Rio Games, the government said on Tuesday. Sports Minister Hassan Wario had ordered that NOCK be disbanded in August, saying the body had not arranged adequate accommodation and travel for the Olympic team in Rio de Janeiro, and had also mishandled other issues.

