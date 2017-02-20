Kansas shooting: Murder charge after man killed in bar
A United States man has been charged with murder after opening fire in a crowded Kansas City bar, killing an Indian man and wounding another in an attack some witnesses said was racially motivated. Kuchibhotla was one of many ambitious young Indians who go overseas each year in search of a better education and career prospects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|1 hr
|OhPhartzs
|138
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Feb 14
|ThenPharts
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan 25
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC