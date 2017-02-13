Jusuf Nurkic: farewell to the Bosnian...

Jusuf Nurkic: farewell to the Bosnian Beast

Jusuf Nurkic is a seven-foot Baltic riddle, a man capable of huge impact who often was not able to make that impact felt while wearing a Denver Nuggets uniform. The Bosnian Beast had some struggles with injuries and never could quite harness all of his talent, but the signs he showed here may still blossom into that terror he showed us glimpses of.

