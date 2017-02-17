Isaiah Thomas falls in NBA Skills Challenge to Gordon Hayward: Kristaps Porzingis claims victory
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas was considered one of the favorites in the 2017 NBA Skills Challenge before the competition, which made sense. The Skills Challenge, after all, is based on shooting, dribbling and passing as quickly as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|5 hr
|Weatherpharts
|101
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Feb 14
|ThenPharts
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan 25
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC