Deonte Burton scored 22 points, including a crucial 3 with 1:17 left, and Iowa State beat ninth-ranked Baylor 72-69 for its fifth straight win Iowa State upends No. 9 Baylor 72-69 Deonte Burton scored 22 points, including a crucial 3 with 1:17 left, and Iowa State beat ninth-ranked Baylor 72-69 for its fifth straight win Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mpXnrI Baylor head coach Scott Drew, center, questions a call against his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Ames, Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.