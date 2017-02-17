How the Sacramento Kings lost DeMarcu...

How the Sacramento Kings lost DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas and Hassan Whiteside

In case you missed it, the Sacramento Kings traded star center DeMarcus Cousins on Sunday night after the 2017 NBA All-Star Game to the New Orleans Pelicans for a head-scratching package that included Buddy Hield and various draft picks. The Boston Celtics, who were rumored to have interest in Cousins for years, reportedly sat out the bidding war.

