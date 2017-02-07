Heat keeping Okaro White, waive Derri...

Heat keeping Okaro White, waive Derrick Williams

10 hrs ago Read more: ABS-CBN News

The Miami Heat have waived forward Derrick Williams, and are signing rookie forward Okaro White through the 2017-18 season. The Heat, who play in Minnesota on Monday , are 10-0 since signing White to a pair of 10-day contracts.

