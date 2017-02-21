Hayward, Jazz take charge in lane to beat Bucks 109-95
Gordon Hayward scored 29 points, Derrick Favors added 19 and the Utah Jazz beat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-95 on Friday night, dominating the paint in their first game back from the All-Star break. Hayward finished 11 of 17 from the field, breaking free for short, open jumpers or dunks.
