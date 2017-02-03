Game Preview: Phoenix Suns host the r...

Game Preview: Phoenix Suns host the reeling Milwaukee Bucks

Read more: Bright Side of the Sun

Off the heels of Devin Booker calling bank to end a five-game losing skid, the Suns will play host to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks tonight. Milwaukee captured the hearts of the dedicated NBA fan earlier this season when each night felt like a track meet and Giannis and his friends would end one in every four possessions with an athletic display that would make peak LeBron James and Dwyane Wade blush.

