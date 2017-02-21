Frank Kaminsky leads Hornets over Kings to end losing streak
Kings forward Skal Labissiere couldn't stop Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky on Saturday night, as the former Badger scored 23 points. Frank Kaminsky had 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Sacramento Kings 99-85 on Saturday to end a five-game losing streak.
