Former Drive guard Ray McCallum gets ...

Former Drive guard Ray McCallum gets second shot with Charlotte Hornets

18 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Ray McCallum hasn't played a game yet, but the Charlotte Hornets apparently liked what they've seen as they signed the former Grand Rapids Drive point guard to a second 10-day contract. McCallum was signed by the Hornets on Feb. 3 and re-signed Monday.

