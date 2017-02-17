Five dead in Australian charter plane crash

Victoria Police's Assistant Commissioner Stephen L... Ethan Lane, executive director of the Public Lands Council, today released the following statement and open letter regarding the Range Allotment Owners Association: "The Pu... Tallahassee, Fla. - Behind All-Americans Jessica Burroughs and Alex Powers, third-ranked Florida State remained undefeated with an 8-0 victory over the Nebraska softball tea... - The Sacramento Kings agreed to trade star center DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans according to ESPN.The Kings receive Buddy Hield, Tyreke Eva... -- President Donald Trump announced Monday that Army Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.