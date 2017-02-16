Draymond Green ejected after DeMarcus...

Draymond Green ejected after DeMarcus Cousins drains bizarre shot

13 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The Warriors star was ejected from Wednesday night's game against the Kings after he was called for a foul on DeMarcus Cousins and subsequently threw a tantrum. Green was flabbergasted that his clear foul was called a foul in the second quarter, and he shouted expletives at anyone in the vicinity.

