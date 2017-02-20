Does it make sense for Celtics to trade with Bulls for Jimmy Butler?
Does it make sense for Celtics to trade with Bulls for Jimmy Butler? With the trade deadline right around the corner, expect the Butler talks to heat up. Check out this story on mysouthshorenow.com: http://usat.ly/2lo115m Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler shoots the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|15 hr
|AgreedPhartsx
|124
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Feb 14
|ThenPharts
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan 25
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
