Doc's All-Star Game advice: best to keep your enemies happy

If Doc Rivers had any advice for Steve Kerr, it would probably be to forget about Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry at the All-Star Game. Rivers said his strategy when he coached the midseason game was to make sure the guys who could beat him later weren't mad at him, even at the expense of playing time for his own players.

