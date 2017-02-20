DeMarcus Cousins' debut was ugly for Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans ' trade for DeMarcus Cousins this week changed the face of the franchise , bringing in another star to join Anthony Davis and immediately raising the ceiling on a team that previously looked to have only an outside chance of grabbing the West's final playoff spot this season. The success might not come immediately for New Orleans, but a franchise that previously had to consider trading Davis before he becomes a free agent can now focus on proving to Cousins that he can be part of an all-time great big man tandem .
