Cousins stars as Kings down Lakers

DEMARCUS Cousins put on a show in a win over the Lakers, while Kevin Love's latest injury didn't stop the Cavaliers from picking up a win. DeMarcus Cousins had 40 points and 12 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings hung on to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 97-96 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.

