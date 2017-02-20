Could The Sacramento Kings Help Facilitate A Carmelo Anthony Trade?
In order for the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade for Carmelo Anthony this season, they'll need a third team. Could that team be the Sacramento Kings? The Cleveland Cavaliers may need to call up the Sacramento Kings if they want help trading for New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|1 hr
|WellPharts
|114
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Feb 14
|ThenPharts
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan 25
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC