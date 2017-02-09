Collison scores 26, Kings snap Celtics' 7-game win streak
Darren Collison scored 25 points and the Sacramento Kings, playing without suspended All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, snapped the Boston Celtics' seven-game winning streak with a 108-92 victory Wednesday night. The Kings played an inspired second half, outscoring the Celtics 59-43.
