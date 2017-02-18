Coaches want to stay out of way at Al...

Coaches want to stay out of way at All-Star Game

At the NBA All-Star media availability on Friday, Eastern Conference coach Brad Stevens and Western Conference coach Steve Kerr said they would just roll the ball out on Sunday night and see if the scoreboards at the Smoothie King Center explode. "I think it's a great opportunity for a basketball junkie to be around high achievers, and for me it's all about I love the game," said Stevens, the former Butler University coach whose Boston Celtics are 37-20 and second behind only the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East.

