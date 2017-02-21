Cavaliers 43 mins ago 11:17 a.m.Cleve...

Cavaliers 43 mins ago 11:17 a.m.Cleveland Cavaliers meeting with free agent forward Larry Sanders

12 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

With an open roster spot and needing frontcourt help, the Cleveland Cavaliers are meeting with free agent forward Larry Sanders. The 28-year-old hasn't played since the 2014-15 season, when he averaged 7.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in 27 games for Milwaukee before the Bucks bought out his contract.

