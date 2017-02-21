Cavaliers 43 mins ago 11:17 a.m.Cleveland Cavaliers meeting with free agent forward Larry Sanders
With an open roster spot and needing frontcourt help, the Cleveland Cavaliers are meeting with free agent forward Larry Sanders. The 28-year-old hasn't played since the 2014-15 season, when he averaged 7.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in 27 games for Milwaukee before the Bucks bought out his contract.
